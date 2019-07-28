Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WEIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yunji in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price objective on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,844.67 ($24.10).

Get Weir Group alerts:

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,557 ($20.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,032 ($26.55). The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 210.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,508.20.

In other Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 2,085 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($22.08), for a total transaction of £35,236.50 ($46,042.73).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.