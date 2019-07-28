Wedbush Reaffirms Hold Rating for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wedbush reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.25.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.78. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $93.12 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $123,501.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $434,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,327 shares in the company, valued at $38,211,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,466 shares of company stock worth $1,716,076 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,218 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,395 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

