WeAreSatoshi (WSX) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. WeAreSatoshi has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $356.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeAreSatoshi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeAreSatoshi has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.01131474 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004616 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001343 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000495 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi Profile

WeAreSatoshi (CRYPTO:WSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeAreSatoshi’s official website is wearesatoshi.net . WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi

WeAreSatoshi Coin Trading

WeAreSatoshi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeAreSatoshi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeAreSatoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

