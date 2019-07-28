Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 92,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,269 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,776.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of F traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 47,694,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,555,984. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.