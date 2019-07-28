Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 49,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.90. 3,970,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.76 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.