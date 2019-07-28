Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $9.32 on Friday, hitting $335.78. 10,831,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,617,986. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

