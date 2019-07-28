Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

