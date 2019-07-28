WBI Investments Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $794,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 7,328,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $169,283,522.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 914,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.49. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.