WBI Investments Inc. Sells 6,924 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 230.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

APAM stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 607,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,051. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.26 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 172.79% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

