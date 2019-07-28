WBI Investments Inc. Sells 6,856 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $392,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Jones sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price target on nVent Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

GPI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.72. 299,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

