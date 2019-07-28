WBI Investments Inc. Invests $784,000 in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.43. 642,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

