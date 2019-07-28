WBI Investments Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 138.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

NYSE FDS traded up $5.75 on Friday, reaching $283.56. The company had a trading volume of 246,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total value of $330,194.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $7,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 542,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,900,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,472,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

