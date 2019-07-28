WBI Investments Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.4% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.4% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.89. 1,505,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

