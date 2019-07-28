WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in ITT by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,766. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.81.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

In related news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $549,351.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $3,948,791.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,770.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.