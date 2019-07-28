WBI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,032 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,085,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 822,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 400,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,094.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 236,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 216,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 775,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 162,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.61. 694,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,729. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

