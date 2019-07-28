WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 57,068 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,578,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,459,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,906 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,726 shares of company stock valued at $16,996,023 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,451,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

