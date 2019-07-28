Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 7.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $150,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,434,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,724 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,117,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $991,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,536 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,926.29, for a total transaction of $4,815,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,248.39.

Shares of AMZN traded down $30.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,943.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,928.39. The company has a market cap of $956.63 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

