Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.28-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut Luxfer from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $24.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

WM stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.50. 1,845,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,098 shares of company stock worth $14,483,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

