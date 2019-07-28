Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 5.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

Walt Disney stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $145.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.