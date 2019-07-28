Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 141,946 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,374,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $503,913,000 after purchasing an additional 395,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,522,000 after purchasing an additional 834,241 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,277. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.