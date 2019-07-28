Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $36,483.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019723 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 204,517,165 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,137,551 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.