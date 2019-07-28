W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-5% to approximately $2.01-2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.W. R. Grace & Co also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.43 EPS.

Shares of GRA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 988,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $513.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMAC Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, VP Mark A. Shelnitz sold 11,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $900,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,679.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William C. Dockman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $360,803.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.