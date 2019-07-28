Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cloudera to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Shares of VMC traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

