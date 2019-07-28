Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a positive rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.29.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $183.69 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $362.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Visa by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 368,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,583,000 after purchasing an additional 96,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.