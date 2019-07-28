View (VIEW) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $504.00

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One View token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, View has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. View has a total market capitalization of $183,534.00 and approximately $504.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00290601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.01549076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00119510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About View

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The official website for View is view.ly . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling View

View can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

