VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Position Cut by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. VF comprises 2.0% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in VF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of VF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

VFC opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

