Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Volume Tops $323,758.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003773 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitsane, Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.18 million and approximately $323,758.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,547.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.85 or 0.02190639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00939786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.03211793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.57 or 0.00845358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00062092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00722246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00201810 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 50,541,772 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bitsane, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

