Veros Hits Market Cap of $138,816.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Veros has a market capitalization of $138,816.00 and $6,961.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00288117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.01561446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00118435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,306,819 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.