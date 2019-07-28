Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,386,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,033,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,670 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,966 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,016,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $533,119,000 after purchasing an additional 711,742 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $488,095,000 after purchasing an additional 129,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. 12,332,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,086,294. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,832 shares of company stock worth $508,618. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

