Verity & Verity LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.13. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

