Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

VRTV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 93,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,689. The firm has a market cap of $273.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.25. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($2.11). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John G. Biscanti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 32.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 3.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 42.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 129,074 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

