Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 41.5% in July

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:VERB opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

