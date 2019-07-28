Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics also reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,724.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

VBLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT remained flat at $$1.31 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,001. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.33. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

