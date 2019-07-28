Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.21. 324,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 1.00. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $80.70.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $3,076,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,713,505.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 36,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

