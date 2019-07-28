Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 14.9% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $132.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

