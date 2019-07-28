Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.1% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,982,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,154,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 390.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 421,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 335,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

