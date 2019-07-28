Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,473. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

