Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,407,000 after buying an additional 523,254 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 462,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,134,000 after buying an additional 425,373 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,883,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,559,000 after purchasing an additional 340,157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,157. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.09.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

