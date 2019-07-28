Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Garmin makes up approximately 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, insider Min H. Kao sold 416,769 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $33,137,303.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,072,599.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 116,124 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $9,264,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $143,558,445.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,445,079 shares of company stock worth $195,455,242. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.66.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

