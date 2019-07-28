Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,878 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 380,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

