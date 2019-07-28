Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $76.19. 610,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,348. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.54.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

