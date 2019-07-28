Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 194.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 91,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $63,695.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $69,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,525 shares in the company, valued at $586,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $29.91. 2,658,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.61. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

