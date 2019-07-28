Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 380 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,245,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 74,804 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

APPN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Appian had a negative net margin of 24.48% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The company had revenue of $59.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.59.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 16,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $610,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,964 shares of company stock worth $4,823,799 in the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

