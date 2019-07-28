USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USD Partners’ earnings. USD Partners posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USD Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover USD Partners.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE USDP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $316.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.44. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in USD Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USD Partners (USDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.