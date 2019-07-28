Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $14.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.89. 2,955,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,951. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.