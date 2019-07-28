Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Univar reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 0.50%. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

UNVR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 1,212,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. Univar has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $31.23.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,911 shares in the company, valued at $266,925.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 291.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

