UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total transaction of $1,195,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,641,886.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

UNH traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,539. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

