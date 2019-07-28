United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) will announce sales of $201.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $206.23 million. United Insurance posted sales of $182.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full-year sales of $805.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $801.07 million to $809.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $880.97 million, with estimates ranging from $871.74 million to $890.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). United Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $191.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UIHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. United Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $343,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United Insurance by 2,276.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Insurance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,762,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UIHC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. 146,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,174. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $491.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

