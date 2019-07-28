Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Uniqure comprises about 3.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Uniqure worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter worth about $3,084,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,688,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,307,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniqure alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,620,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $381,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,825.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,379. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,032.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uniqure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.