Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 594,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.71. 61,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.69. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Unifi had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. Analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact bought 115,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $2,351,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact bought 52,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 268,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,107 over the last ninety days. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 473,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Unifi by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

